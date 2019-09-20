A$AP Rocky to Speak at Summit L.A. Ideas Festival

The rapper and fashion icon has booked a talk in mid-November when he'll join dozens of boldfaced names from the areas of music, business, politics, wellness, food and more.

In what will mark his first appearance speaking on stage as part of an in-depth conversation, ASAP Rocky has been booked for A-list ideas fest Summit LA.

The rapper is scheduled to take the stage Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in front of a multidisciplinary set of creative, business and community leaders. The talk will mark the first lengthy discussion he's participated in since being released from a Swedish jail in early August following an investigation into an alleged assault in that country that kept him behind bars for close to five weeks.

Days after being released, he hit the Honda Center stage in Anaheim during the Real Street Festival. "I just want to say, what I experienced was crazy. I’m so happy to be here right now. Y’all don’t even understand. That was a scary humbling experience," he said at the time. He was eventually found guilty and he expressed his disappointment on Instagram. More recently, he appeared in the front row during Prada‘s spring 2020 show Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week.

At Summit LA, Rocky will be in good company. Also booked to appear and/or speak at the event are Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, SpaceX's Gwynne Shotwell, Mellody Hobson, Chobani's Hamdi Ulukaya, Vista Equity Partners' Robert F. Smith, Bob Moses, LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kickstarter's Yancey Strickler, WeWork's Miguel McKelvey, Free Solo co-directors Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, Fleetwood Mac, Grandmaster Flash, Hope Solo and more.

In total, there will be more than 80 talks, 40 performances, 45 wellness sessions and more events across categories including art and culinary. The entire affair is centered around Downtown Los Angeles’ historic Broadway Theatre district and is designed to be a walkable, immersive ideas festival.

