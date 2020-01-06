Awkwafina Scores Free Water — From Aquafina

Sources have spotted cases of the popular brand outside her apartment: "I think it was because our names are very similar," she says.

When Nora Lum picked her stage name 15 years ago, she had no idea she'd be setting herself up for free water deliveries. But sources have spotted cases of Aquafina popping up outside the Koreatown apartment of the actress known as Awkwafina.

"Yes, they did [send water]," the 31-year-old Golden Globe-nominated star of The Farewell confirmed to THR on the red carpet at the Dec. 9 premiere of her other big movie this year, Jumanji: The Next Level. "I think it was because our names are very similar," she deadpans. "But it's good to have water."

Awkwafina recently opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show about selecting the name when she was just a teenager. "At that point I never thought that people would actually call me 'Awkwafina,' I just thought it would make me and my other friend, who at that time was my branding manager at age 16, you know, we would giggle." Kimmel then asked her if she had considered any other monikers, to which she replied, "Dassani, with two s's. We nixed that."

Additional reporting by Kirsten Chuba

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.