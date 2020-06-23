Barack Obama and Taylor Swift to Speak to LGBTQ Community as Part of Stonewall Day Event

The Geena Rocero-hosted event, kicking off at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, will feature appearances by performers and guests including Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and more.

Pride Live is rolling out its roster for the third annual Stonewall Day — streaming June 26 on Logo’s Facebook and YouTube pages — and it's turning out to be a star-packed program.

President Barack Obama is confirmed to be sending a special message to the LGBTQ community, and he'll be followed by guests and performers including Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, Donatella Versace, Lilly Wachowski, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett, Justin Tranter, Pride Live board president Dr. Yvette C. Burton. Trans advocate and model Geena Rocero will host the event.

Presented by WarnerMedia, Nasdaq and Pride Media, the event will raise funds for LGBTQ+ organizations most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including Trans LifeLife, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatin@Coalition and the Ally Coalition. Stonewall Day, launched by Pride Live in 2018, is billed as a national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

"COVID-19, and the recent events that have placed a national and global spotlight on the need for fair and equal treatment for all people, has impacted so many around the world and the LGBTQ+ community has not been immune. This has resulted in vital and life-saving LGBTQ+ organizations having to severely amend their budgets and programs. Our hopes are Stonewall Day can assist our beneficiaries in continuing their work and service to the community," said Burton.

Pride Media is the lead LGBTQ+ Media partner for Stonewall Day, and GLAAD returns for the second consecutive year leading all press and media outreach, while Nasdaq will host the live stream at its Times Square headquarters. In other GLAAD news, the leading media advocacy organization announced today the launch of its Pride Unboxed set, created to encourage LGBTQ Americans and allies across the country to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month at home during a time of social distancing.

Pride Unboxed, presented by Ally and produced in partnership with BabbleBoxx, includes more than 20 products and promotions from GLAAD and LGBTQ-inclusive brand partners including Audible, Bubly Sparkling Water, Entertainment Weekly, Freeform, RXBAR, Sally Hansen, Scent Beauty, Skittles, Tinder, WWE, and others. Per the organization, the items were corralled by design to deliver a "sense of community, resilience, self-love, and self-care to GLAAD members and supporters." The set is available for purchase.