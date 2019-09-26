Bella Thorne to Receive Directing Award From Pornhub for Adult Film Debut 'Her & Him'

The onetime Disney Channel star shares what the honor means to her: "Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is...beautiful visionary art."

Bella Thorne has been honored a handful of times in her career. In 2015, she scored a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Villain for her work in the teen comedy The Duff, her first and only surfboard prize out of seven nominations. The 21-year-old former Disney Channel star has also been feted with Young Artist and Young Hollywood awards from various voting groups, and now comes word that she's poised to take home another prize for her mantle.

Thorne has been selected to receive a Vision Award at the 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show, scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. Porn star and Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira is hosting the event where Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny, Ian Isiah, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty and Tommy Genesis are set to perform.

The news comes just weeks after the release of Thorne's directorial debut Her & Him, a film she made for the streaming platform, one of the leading pornography websites on the Internet. It stars adult entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands and, per Pornhub, "depicts an edgy 20-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter." The company produced Her & Him under its Visionaries Director's Series, which features debuts from guest directors to help diversify porn production.

"I'm excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light," Thorne said in a statement released with the today's news. "Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is...beautiful visionary art."

She previously said in an interview that her inspiration for the film was Gaspar Noe's graphic film Love, which screened at the Cannes Film Festival. "It's a little bit on the psychological side of like a cat-and-mouse game that I really liked. And I think that speaks for a lot of our male versus female constantly when it doesn't really need to be like that, but there's always this level of dominance and submissive and how that plays such a big role in general in life, so I wanted to do something like that. So I brought it into a sense where you could really see it so it's physical," she has said. "I didn't wanna just do a sex scene that felt kind of like we're copping out, in a sense. Like, 'Oh we can't show this and we can't show that, so we're just gonna like do a little fun thing with the camera.' That's like not the style I really love. I really love the movie Love, so that was one of my references for when I shot it. I like that style of just being really realistic."

Thorne's Her & Him is currently available exclusively on Pornhub Premium. Other artists who have participated in Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Club include rapper Young M.A. and Brooke Candy.

The 2nd annual Pornhub Awards will feature Willo Perron as creative director and statues designed by British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville. Other honors to be recognized at the upcoming show include Most Popular Verified Amateur, Top Fetish Performer, Most Popular Gay Performer, Most Popular Network and Top Celebrity, among others.

Pornhub is home to more than 5 million videos and 120 million visitors a day.

As for Thorne, she recently released a book of poems, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, as well as a cannabis line. She continues to act, mostly in independent films such as the upcoming Southland, Leave Not One Alive and Girl.