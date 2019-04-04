Beverly Hills Hotel Boycott Ramps Up Amid Brunei's Anti-Gay Crackdown

George Clooney, Sharon Stone and Dustin Lance Black have all announced that they will not be setting foot in the hotel.

After the implementation of a barbaric slew of laws in the Southeast Asian country — including the stoning of LGBTQ citizens — Hollywood stars including George Clooney, Sharon Stone, Dustin Lance Black and Nancy Sinatra rushed to reinstate the boycott on the Sultan-owned hotel.

Last week, Rambling Reporter proclaimed that the Beverly Hills Hotel embargo had fizzled, evidenced by boycott-breaking appearances by Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie and scads of other boldface names during a high-profile fashion events held at the iconic address. Now, it's back on. April 3 marked the implementation of a barbaric slew of laws in Brunei — including the stoning of LGBTQ citizens — and as news spread about the date, stars have rushed to reinstate the boycott on the Sultan-owned hotel.

In the past week, George Clooney (via a series of pieces posted on Deadline), Sharon Stone, Dustin Lance Black and Nancy Sinatra have all announced that they will not be setting foot in the place, and at least one big event scheduled there has been canceled: the Cedars-Sinai Women's Guild Gala, which has been moved to the Beverly Wilshire. That event, honoring Jane and Marc Nathanson with the Humanitarian Award, boasts a program that also includes host Kevin Nealon, entertainment by Wilson Phillips and a special introduction by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The news of the renewed boycott, though, came too quickly for the Shane's Inspiration Gala — hosted by Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba and featuring a performance by Jason Mraz — which took place March 29 at Beverly Hills Hotel.

