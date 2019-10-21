Billie Lourd Honors Late Mother Carrie Fisher's Birthday By Singing Tom Petty's "American Girl" in Bathroom

Lourd posted a clip of the track on Instagram Monday for her 1.2 million followers, marking the second time she has found a musical way to pay tribute to her late mother.

Today would have been Carrie Fisher's 63rd birthday and to honor her late mother, Billie Lourd went to one of her mother's favorite places (the bathtub) to sing one of her favorite songs (Tom Petty's "American Girl").

Joined by two musicians, Lourd performs an acoustic version of the classic track by Petty and his band, the Heartbreakers, recorded for their self-titled debut album in 1976. "Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do," Lourd explained on Instagram along with the clip shared with 1.2 million followers, "So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American Girl by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla [Haagen Dazs] and a Coca-Cola for dinner."

The post was met with loads of praise and warm compliments from famous friends like Andy Cohen ("Amazing Billie"), Lily Collins ("Sending so much love and light to you"), Cheyenne Jackson ("Just perfectly beautiful. Like you, honey"), Dylan McDermott ("This is amazing!") and Britt Robertson ("Love this so much").

It's not the first time Lourd has put her musical talents on display as a way of paying tribute to her mother, who passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2016. Last December, on the second anniversary of Fisher's passing, Lourd sat down at the piano Fisher's father gave her to play and sing, which she described as something "a little vulnerable for me." At the time, she posted of the Jackson Browne song, "These Days," "I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving.' As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' — whatever that art may be for you."

Check out Lourd's art below.