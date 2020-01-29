Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Remain Connected by Their Stylists

They almost caused a frenzy with their backstage "reunion" at the SAG Awards, but it turns out the actors have been on friendly terms for a while, or at least sharing the same stylists.

They almost broke the internet with their backstage "reunion" at the SAG Awards, but it turns out Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, have been on friendly terms for a while — or at least sharing the same stylists.

Fashion insiders have been buzzing lately about how Pitt has been popping up on the Instagram account of A-list sister stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth. The duo recently showed off their collaborations with Pitt on the just-released Brioni campaign as well as images of him wearing the Italian luxury menswear line at film festivals in Cannes and Venice, as styled by the pair, dating back to May 2019. The posts are peppered in between dozens of shots of Aniston, their longtime client and close friend. (Other clients include Jake Gyllenhaal, Kirsten Dunst and Patrick Dempsey.)

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to The Rex Agency, which reps the Hallworth sisters, and it confirmed "that Nina and Clare styled the Brioni shoot with Brad and were responsible for the creative direction of his wardrobe on this campaign."

Another A-list star stylist explained that a star of Aniston's status would only agree to that if she’s on good terms with Pitt. "It's not a cat fight. It's people who are not competing in any way, shape or form. Out of respect, I am sure they got approval. And out of respect for them, I am sure she gave it!”

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.