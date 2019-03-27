Brett Ratner Planning 50th Birthday Party in Paris

Roman Abramovich, Eugene Shvidler, Len Blavatnik and Mick Jagger are said to have received invitations, with the scandal-plagued director offering to fly guests in for the March 28 festivities.

Brett Ratner hasn't had a lot to celebrate lately — the scandal-plagued director's name popped up again in THR's March 6 investigation of Kevin Tsujihara's relationship with actress Charlotte Kirk — but now he's doubling down on partying down.

Just days after Tsujihara stepped away from Warner Bros., Ratner sent out invitations to his 50th birthday party, offering to fly guests to Paris for the March 28 festivities. Sources tell THR that invitees include billionaire pals Roman Abramovich, Eugene Shvidler and Len Blavatnik (who partnered with Ratner on RatPac-Dune) and Mick Jagger.

A rep for Ratner couldn't confirm the billionaires were invited.

Though he's kept a relatively low profile in Hollywood, the producer returns with a new movie this spring when Christoph Waltz's feature directorial debut Georgetown hits theaters in April. The film stars Waltz alongside Annette Bening and Vanessa Redgrave in the story of an ambitious social climber who marries a wealthy widow in Washington, D.C., in order to mix with powerful political players. Ratner is one of the film's producers.

