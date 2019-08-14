Busy Philipps on E! Show Cancellation: "I Wish I Had More Information"

Busy Philipps hasn’t given up yet on her late-night talk show Busy Tonight.

The actress-turned-Instagram influencer-turned-host saw her series killed by E! after six months. It debuted Oct. 28 and aired its final episode on May 16, but in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Philipps, 40, said she’s currently strategizing on how she can revive it and what platform would give it its best life.

“I really believed and still believe in my show, in Busy Tonight. And I know that we were incredibly creative and culturally successful, even though we were cancelled. Many cancelled shows are those things. I am just trying to right now figure out the best way to move it forward,” she told THR, adding that she is still frustrated by certain aspects of the cancellation. “I wish I would've known that I only had basically six weeks to get the ratings to where they had wanted them. I didn't know. I wished I had had more information from the network in terms of what they needed and were looking for in terms of milestones and ratings and things.”

As for a potential new home, streaming platforms are the talk of the town, but Philipps isn’t convinced pay walls are right for her audience. “People are going to get fatigued by all the pay walls and by all the subscriptions that they have to purchase in order to watch content that they want to watch, and I think that that's a consideration for me in thinking about where I would want to put my show and how I would want to let people see it.”

