CAA "Gender Jar": Indya Moore Asks Agents to Pay for Using Wrong Pronouns

"I thought it would be a great way to hold people accountable," says the actor, who identifies as nonbinary (preferred pronouns are "they," "them" and "theirs"), adding that the cash — around $2,000 so far — will be donated to charity.

“I created a [GoFundMe] people can donate to. I’m giving that back to the community, whatever funds we raise," says Moore, who opens up on the fundraising page about their gender journey. "My choice to identify as nonbinary — though I typically express in femme ways — is to constantly disrupt the notion of the gender construct. Binaries force us into performative expectations that none of us purely live up to, and when we choose to live outside of those expectations we experience violence — trans and gender-variant people experience the worst kinds. Gender binaries aren’t just harmful to people who are trans and queer, they are harmful to all of us."

