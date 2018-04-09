'Cagney & Lacey' Star Sharon Gless Gives CBS Tips for Its Reboot

The actress shares her advice for the new show, which is set to star Sarah Drew as Det. Christine Cagney and Michelle Hurd as Det. Mary Beth Lacey.

Continuing the trend of making TV in 2018 look exactly like TV in 1988 — the Roseanne reboot, the upcoming Murphy Brown revival — there's an updated Cagney & Lacey in the works.

This one will star Sarah Drew, 37, as Detective Christine Cagney and Michelle Hurd, 51, as Detective Mary Beth Lacey. That's all fine and dandy with the original Cagney, Sharon Gless, 74, though she does have some notes for CBS in case anybody's listening (Gless says the network hasn't bothered to consult her about the project).

"Cagney & Lacey was never about cops," she tells THR. "It wasn't about packing a rod. There are a lot of cop shows, but Cagney & Lacey was about the feelings of those two women. I hope CBS allows [the new actresses] to find that."

As for how the original Lacey feels, that's something of an unsolved mystery; Tyne Daly, 72, did not return THR's calls.

