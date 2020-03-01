Caitlyn Jenner Is Done Talking Politics: "I Just Got Very Fed Up"

"I don't even want to get involved anymore," the reality star tells The Hollywood Reporter, declining to reveal who she'll be voting for in 2020.

Onetime President Trump fan Caitlyn Jenner isn't saying for whom she'll be voting in November.

Rambling ran into the 70-year-old reality star Feb. 5 — the day the president was acquitted in his impeachment trial — at a Sunset Tower event celebrating the Monte Carlo Television Festival and asked her whom she's supporting and for a take on the day's events. Not so fast, she said.

"I don't talk politics anymore," she responded. "I tried the first couple of years [after my transition]. I went back to Washington to make some changes and, to be honest, I just got fed up. I don't even want to get involved anymore."

Indeed, the last time Jenner spoke up was in October 2018, when she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post disavowing Trump over his treatment of transgender people. These days, she said, she lives by one simple rule: "Don't worry about me, worry about you."

