8:00am PT by Chris Gardner
Caitlyn Jenner Is Done Talking Politics: "I Just Got Very Fed Up"
Onetime President Trump fan Caitlyn Jenner isn't saying for whom she'll be voting in November.
Rambling ran into the 70-year-old reality star Feb. 5 — the day the president was acquitted in his impeachment trial — at a Sunset Tower event celebrating the Monte Carlo Television Festival and asked her whom she's supporting and for a take on the day's events. Not so fast, she said.
"I don't talk politics anymore," she responded. "I tried the first couple of years [after my transition]. I went back to Washington to make some changes and, to be honest, I just got fed up. I don't even want to get involved anymore."
Indeed, the last time Jenner spoke up was in October 2018, when she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post disavowing Trump over his treatment of transgender people. These days, she said, she lives by one simple rule: "Don't worry about me, worry about you."
This story first appeared in the Feb. 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
Chris GardnerChris.Gardner@THR.com @chrissgardner