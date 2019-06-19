Candy Spelling Is Suing Her Condo Building for "Mismanagement"

The L.A. socialite's suit says she's likely due more than $3 million in damages for her "diminished … enjoyment" of her home in a luxury Century City tower.

When Candy Spelling sold (for $85 million) the 56,000-square-foot Holmby Hills estate where she lived for 20-plus years with producer husband Aaron and their kids, Tori and Randy, it was memorialized by HGTV's Selling Spelling Manor in 2012. A year later, Beyond Spelling Manor tracked Candy's downsizing to a $35 million, 18,000-square-foot, two-floor penthouse in Century City high-rise The Century.

Now comes a third installment: Candy, 73, recently filed a lawsuit in L.A. Superior Court against The Century Property Owners Association alleging "woeful mismanagement, concealment of financial … information and sheer arrogance." Specifically, Candy claims that the association has failed to maintain and repair common areas, failed to provide adequate security and not given Candy access to the association’s financial books and records.

It’s unclear why she wants to dig through the records, but in the suit she alleges that the association has failed in providing “complete transparency” to all homeowners, not just her. “All of this has diminished, damaged and prevented Plaintiff’s peaceful and reasonable use and enjoyment of the Residence, and reduced the value of the Century and Plaintiff’s residence.” In an amount “to be proven at time of trial,” Candy is seeking $3 million in damages.

A rep for Spelling says she has no comment beyond the complaint. Multiple phone calls made to The Century were not returned as of press time.

