Cannes: Brett Ratner Spotted Making Late-Night Pizza Run

Brett Ratner has kept a low profile since being accused last fall of sexual misconduct by a half-dozen women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. But THR spies in Cannes spotted the director and former Warner Bros. financier during the festival, noshing on pizza al fresco at around 3 a.m.

Three young women were enjoying a slice on the Cafe Roma patio across from the Palais with Ratner, who might not have been recognizable but for the Warner Bros. hat he wore.

There were whispers of Ratner making a return to Cannes this year, as he has been a fixture at the festival and its social scene for years, especially at his good friend Jean Pigozzi's home, which is known as Villa Dorane. Pigozzi has hosted an exclusive pool party many times over the years where it is not uncommon to see filmmakers, models, European socialites, art world insiders and never any press photographers.

Since news broke last November of the allegations against Ratner in a Los Angeles Times investigation, Ratner has maintained a relatively low profile. He's been spotted in Miami and, more recently, there have been rumblings that he is attempting to move several projects forward as a producer.

