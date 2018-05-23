The Irony of The Male (Photographers') Gaze at Cannes Women's March

One female festival photog observed that the 82 activists who participated were being photographed by hundreds of men but only a handful of women.

On May 12 in Cannes, Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, Salma Hayek, Patty Jenkins and Agnes Varda were among the 82 women who climbed the step of the Palais as part of a women’s march to shine a spotlight on the lack of female directors who have had a chance to screen their films in competition over the past 71 years since the inception of the iconic film festival.

While it proved to be a powerful moment, one female festival photographer told The Hollywood Reporter that she could not ignore the weight of another fact about the event — that those 82 women were photographed by a crush of red carpet photographers comprising hundreds of men, and only a handful of women. “It's ironic women stood in solidarity and had a moment of silence while being shot by 500 male photographers objectifying the hell out of them,” she said, bringing to light an area of the business that has largely been ignored during conversations about gender equality in Hollywood.

Veteran entertainment photographer Stefanie Keenan confirms to THR that it is a male-dominated profession which could have something to do with the physical demands of the job. “It’s a hard job and most of the time we have around 20, 30 pounds of equipment to carry around,” she explains, adding that she has hopes that the numbers of females behind the red carpet stanchion will continue to grow.

“I luckily see more and more females in this industry and that’s really making me happy. I see equal support from the gents as well as the girls, but I think we should make it about how good a photographer is and not hire someone based solely on gender.”

A version of this story first appeared in the May 23 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.