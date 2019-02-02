Cardi B Dances On Stage With Patriots Owner During Super Bowl Party

Cardi B joined Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill for the Fanatics party at the College Football Hall of Fame during Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta.

Cardi B proved that she's already the breakout star of this year's Super Bowl weekend — and it's only Saturday. The icing on the cake: Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined her on stage and tried to hold his own by dancing up a storm in front of hundreds of revelers including Kevin Hart and Peyton Manning.

The rap superstar from the Bronx is in Atlanta this weekend for a barrage of high-profile appearances — this after making headlines for turning down an offer to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show — and on Saturday afternoon, Cardi performed at Michael Rubin's Fanatics party at the College Football Hall of Fame. She was on the roster alongside rapper Meek Mill, who is partnered with Kraft on Reform Alliance, a criminal justice reform organization with backing from the likes of Jay Z and Van Jones.

Towards the end of her set, Kraft joined Cardi (dressed in Louis Vuitton pajamas that exposed her midriff) on stage and cut a rug while dancing to the beat for under a minute. The crowd went nuts, even though he backed up and nearly crashed into her while doing so.

Cardi's Super Bowl blitz included an appearance Friday night at Planet Pepsi, the soda maker's exclusive party with Super Bowl halftime performer Travis Scott at a private venue near downtown. (Cardi also stars in a Super Bowl ad for Pepsi along with others like Steve Carrel.) Also in the building at Planet Pepsi were Jamie Foxx, Chanel Iman, and Young Thug. She also made an appearance at The Big Game weekend at nightclub Oak.

Before exiting the College Football Hall of Fame's Fanatics bash, Cardi announced to the crowd that she was headed to the hospital to visit some children. "Beautiful kids," she said. "I love ‘em."

One thing she won't be doing this weekend? Watching the Super Bowl action featuring the Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams. She told Page Six: “I think I got so many events, I’m not gonna have [time],” she told the publication.

