Cardi B Unleashes Expletive-Filled Rant Over 'Access Hollywood' Interview: "I Hope Your F---ing Mom Catch AIDS"

A source close to 'Access Hollywood' tells The Hollywood Reporter that the reason the video was deleted is because producers acknowledged that the headline was unfair and they have privately apologized to Cardi.

To promote her new Netflix hip-hop talent competition series Rhythm + Flow, rapper Cardi B did what most entertainers do when launching projects — she sat for an on-camera interview. But when Access Hollywood posted a clip of the chat Thursday, Cardi didn't like what she saw, especially the headline of the video: "Cardi B Admits Baby Kulture Calls Someone Else 'Mommy' Because She Works So Much: It 'Feels Wack'."

The rapper, mother to daughter Kulture with rapper beau Offset, hopped on Instagram Thursday to share her frustration with 51 million followers in what turned out to be an explosive, expletive-filled rant aimed at Access Hollywood and the editorial decision to allegedly "chop up" her words for "clickbait." Cardi also threatened to spit at Access — while also mimicking the insult — and, in the rant's most shocking moment, said this: "Access Hollywood, suck my whole dick. Suck a dick, I hope your fucking mom catch AIDS, bitch."

Her other comments included: "They asked me a question about me doing different ventures and how has things changed when it comes to motherhood. So I explained to them. I gave them like a 2-minute answer, right?... And I said things have changed because a lot of people expect me to do so many things. Like, a lot of people expect me to be in the studio. Then I film for Rhythm + Flow. I filmed for Hustlers. I’m working on fucking Fashion Nova and I’m doing other business shit that is about to come out. So, I’m sorry if I take time out my day that I could be five hours in the studio but I spent five hours with my kid. Because yes, I could have somebody babysit my fucking kid but it’s like it’s a wack feeling when your kid not even trying to fuck with you and call somebody else mommy. That’s why you gotta spend time with your kid," Cardi said on Instagram. "So these muthafuckas chopped what I said up up.... That’s not what the fuck I said! Don’t use my muthafucking kid for clickbait, bitch. Don’t fucking cut shit off trying to make me look like I’m a fuck ass mom cuz that’s something that I’m not. I don’t play that shit."

Cardi's claims over how the outlet positioned her time with her daughter as "clickbait, bitch," were met with support online Thursday into Friday as the clip started to gain traction. However, the AIDS insult has received widespread criticism, particularly on Twitter. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to reps for Cardi, Netflix, Access Hollywood and GLAAD for a response to Cardi's video but as of press time, no one has weighed in on the matter.

As for Access Hollywood, the outlet deleted the video in question from both its website and parent company NBC's site, which was hosting it. A source close to the show tells The Hollywood Reporter that the reason the video was deleted is because producers acknowledged the headline was unfair to Cardi and did not properly communicate the quality nor the content of the interview. Evans and Cardi are known to have a great relationship as he has interviewed her on multiple occasions. A source notes he was not aware of the headline because it was written by a staffer on the digital team.

As a result of the situation, Access producers reached out and privately apologized to Cardi and her team. It's unclear if Cardi has apologized for her inflammatory comments.

The Access apology must've landed because Cardi had admittedly cooled down after expressing her outrage. "Ok guys I feel better now. Sorry for the bullshit ... whew Chile I haven’t been this mad since WHAT WAS THE REASON?!!"

Thank you...Boy they will push every type of narrative to cancel me NOBODY CANT CANCEL ME BUT GOD and gotta right bond! https://t.co/k4zApoUp7a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 4, 2019

You see I been workin my ass off doing my shit .I go out I do press run people took my kindness for weakness I felt violated I said how I felt now I am THE INDUSTRY WICKED WITCH AGAIN This is why I don’t be talking or socializing cause it always end up bad for Cardi ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 4, 2019