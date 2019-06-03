Charlize Theron Set to Receive American Cinematheque Award Honor

The actress will receive the honor Nov. 8 in Beverly Hills, where her friends, colleagues and collaborators are expected to take the stage and share personal tributes.

Charlize Theron has a date with the American Cinematheque.

The organization on announced Monday that the Oscar-winning actress, producer and humanitarian will take the stage Nov. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills to accept the 33rd annual American Cinematheque Award. It's a major Hollywood prize that goes out to an A-list artist every year, putting Theron in good company with previous recipients including Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Jodie Foster, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper.

Theron was the unanimous choice of the Cinematheque board of directors' selection committee, per the announcement, who was selected, like the others, for "making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture." American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita cited her transformational talents in such films as Monster, North Country, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, Young Adult, Tully, The Cider House Rules and her most recent effort, Long Shot. "It is obvious from her career that her immense talent cannot be categorized or confined," he said.

Hundreds are expected to attend the November fundraiser, during which a second honor, the Sid Grauman Award, will also be bestowed. The recipient of that prize has yet to be announced. The executive producer of the American Cinematheque show is Paul Flattery, with Irene Crinita on board as producer. Corrinne Mann is the event producer. Co-chairs and presenters of the event will be announced at a later date.

Theron, 43, next stars as Megyn Kelly in Jay Roachj's Roger Ailes movie, which her production banner, Denver & Delilah, is producing. Theron's company is also shepherding a project she's currently filming titled The Old Guard, based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.