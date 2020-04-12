Chaz Bono Says Cher Has Been an Overprotective Mother Amid Virus

"As [the coronavirus crisis] was coming, my mom was very much a mom. ... She was texting and calling to make sure I had everything I needed," the actor said of his mom, who's quarantining in Malibu.

Chaz Bono made a big impression on the season finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, literally, playing a well-endowed member of the Funkhouser clan whose swinging member leads to comical catastrophe for creator and star Larry David. When the show premiered March 22, Bono was hunkered down (with girlfriend Shara) at his L.A. home like millions of other Angelenos.

But, thanks to his mother Cher, his essentials were well stocked.

“As this [pandemic] was coming, my mom was very much a mom,” the 51-year-old actor told Rambling Reporter during an interview about his work on the episode. “She said, you know, get food, stock up, get water and batteries and all that kind of stuff. She was texting and calling to make sure I had everything I needed.”

He took the advice and while he was catching up on the news, caught a glimpse of someone’s pantry that contained peanut butter. “So, I ordered like a three pack of peanut butter from Amazon and have been eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches which are terrible for my waistline but very comforting during this time.”

Also a source of comfort are Bono’s hairless sphynx cats — specifically David, and Stevie named after one of he and his girlfriend’s favorite shows, Schitt’s Creek, which had its series finale April 7. “We both love it,” Bono explains, adding that he vetoed the name Moira after Catherine O’Hara (he loves her but it doesn’t roll off the tongue for a cat) and instead they settled on the characters played by Dan Levy and Emily Hampshire. “I’m completely hooked on the show.”

A version of this story first appeared in the April 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.