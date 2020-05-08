Cher to Debut 'Chiquitita' Performance During UNICEF Virtual Fundraiser

UNICEF USA is joining the parade of organizations mounting virtual fundraisers by hosting UNICEF Won't Stop but it's the only one with Cher and the debut of a new music video for her Spanish language version of ABBA's "Chiquitita."

Set for Saturday (5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST), the event will feature musical performances and special appearances, while highlighting will UNICEF’s COVID-19 response, frontline workers, health experts and the children UNICEF serves. The free broadcast will be streamed on the org's website, and NBC News NOW, Peacock, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com.

Cher, who recently opened up about the pandemic in an exclusive interview with Billboard, has committed to donate all profits from the song to UNICEF, similar to what ABBA has done since the 1979 Music for UNICEF concert. "I am so proud to premiere this new version during the broadcast of UNICEF Won't Stop," said Cher. "I’ve long admired UNICEF, especially for their work with young women since I was a little girl. Now, more than ever, it’s critical that we prioritize every child around the world as if they were our own."

The broadcast will feature performances and appearances by Halima Aden, Pablo Alborán, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Butler, Sofia Carson, Cher, Chloe x Halle, Sheryl Crow, Eurythmics featuring Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Tamsen Fadal, Peter Frampton, Morgan Freeman, Pau Gasol, Jenna Bush Hager, Laurie Hernandez, Luke Islam, Angélique Kidjo, Téa Leoni, Lucy Liu, Lucy Meyer, Matthew Morrison, Musicality, Dirk Nowitzki, Kenna, Lawrence O’Donnell, Salma Hayek Pinault, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Sting, Rod Stewart, Rob Thomas, Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA, Il Volo, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, and Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer, who will pay tribute to her grandmother, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Audrey Hepburn.

Erich Bergen is executive producing the event. More information about UNICEF's relief work can be found here.