The 'Wonder Woman' actor attests that Accutane is the "miracle drug of all time" for clearing his skin.

Now would be a good time to invest in Accutane stock.

During an intimate Q&A at the Sowden House on Jan. 23, a young man in the audience raised his hand to ask Chris Pine a question. Instead of asking about Pine's full frontal scene in Netflix's Outlaw King or about the dark I Am the Night TV show Pine was there to promote, the man asked about skin care.

"Chris, your skin is so good. What's your beauty regimen?" he shouted, prompting laughs from the crowd of influencers.

"Excellent question," Pine said. "Well today I did a nice deep sauna off the plane. It was a six hour flight. I shaved out of the sauna. It came out so great. But I don't really wash my skin. I had really awful skin as a teenager."

Panel moderator Catt Sadler jumped in, "How did you cure it? Do tell," to which Pine replied, "Accutane," a last-resort drug also known as Isotretinoin that's used to treat acne. "Stop it! Really? It worked for you?" Sadler said. "Yeah I've been on Accutane. It's the miracle drug of all time," Pine said.

He's no longer taking the powerful medication — whose side effects can include birth defects if women use it while pregnant — but Sadler needed to hear more. "We should talk," she told him at the end.