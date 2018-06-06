Chris Rock to Obamas: "Make Your Money," but Not on Netflix

"I don't want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score," says the actor-comedian, who signed his own deal with the streamer, reportedly worth $40 million, two years ago.

Barack and Michelle Obama's new deal to produce for Netflix has at least one longtime supporter a tad perturbed.

"I don't want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score," says Chris Rock, who two years ago signed a reported $40 million deal with the streamer for a pair of stand-up specials and who recently starred opposite Adam Sandler in the Netflix film The Week Of.

"I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don't want [him] to be involved with that." When pressed, though, Rock does offer one piece of showbiz advice to the former first couple. "I'd just send them over to Donald Glover," he tells THR. "That's what I'd do."

