Christian Bale and Matt Damon's Twinning Goes Beyond Red Carpet

While synced up in all-black ensembles for the premiere of 'Ford v Ferrari,' the two spoke about sharing an agent and a publicist.

James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari marks the first collaboration between Christian Bale, 45, and Matt Damon, 49. At the Nov. 4 premiere of the Fox/Disney drama, the duo coincidentally appeared in nearly identical all-black looks (suit, shirt, no tie). But the twinning doesn't end there: Damon and Bale share an agent (Endeavor's Patrick Whitesell) and publicist (Viewpoint's Jennifer Allen) too.

Bale joked that landing both stars was easy for Mangold because "he only had to talk Patrick into it," while Damon said the experience of a shared team “makes it a lot easier,” while cautioning, “to be fair, we’ve both been with Patrick for a long time, but I’m Patrick’s first client. I’ve been with Patrick over 25 years, and Jen and I are now together almost 23 years. If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.”

Damon was also quick to say with all the common denominators, there’s zero competition for the attention of their power publicist and power agent. “We each have the exact career we want and the life we want and they’re both a huge, integral part of that — and it just kind of works.”

