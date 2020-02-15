Christina Ricci Remembers Late 'Prozac Nation' Author: "I Loved Her Honesty"

The actress, who starred in the film adaptation, recalls meeting Elizabeth Wurtzel just once before portraying her in the 2001 adaptation of her memoir, in which she details her experiences with atypical depression.

Christina Ricci hasn't said much about Elizabeth Wurtzel since her death in January, at age 52, after a long battle with breast cancer. But the 40-year-old actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter at a Chateau Marmont party for shoe designer Roger Vivier's new short film (in which she stars), confessing that she met the author just once before portraying her in the 2001 adaptation of Prozac Nation.

“We met, had lunch and talked for hours. She came to my house. I was having a card game, and she spent the night. I really loved my time with her. I really respected how self-aware she was; but, in spite of being that self-aware, she still revealed a lot. In spite of knowing that some things she shouldn’t say, she said them anyway. And I loved her complete honesty.”

Wurtzel’s death sent shockwaves through the literary community in Manhattan where she lived and Ricci said she'll never forget the writer's legacy. “I made the movie with her because of how much I loved the book and her voice. It meant something to me. It’s completely tragic.”

This story first appeared in the Feb. 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.