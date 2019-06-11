Cinespia to Present 'Star Wars' Trilogy for L.A. Outdoor Screening Series at Ford Theatre

Capacity at the outdoor amphitheater clocks in at 1,200 people and event organizers are said to be welcoming costume-clad guests, even readying a photo booth and other amenities.

The Force is strong with Cinespia this summer.

The outdoor summer screening series — presented by Amazon Studios — has partnered with the John Anson Ford Theatre to screen the original Star Wars trilogy as part of this season's schedule. The arrangement marks the first time Cinespia will hit the road and host a screening anywhere other than its headquarters of Hollywood Forever cemetery.

The screenings, set for consecutive Sundays in July at the Ford Theatre at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. in Los Angeles, are as follows: July 7 will feature Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977); July 14 with Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980); and July 21 with Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). Regularly scheduled programming will continue through the month of July at Hollywood Forever.

Capacity at the outdoor amphitheater clocks in at 1,200 people and event organizers are said to be welcoming Star Wars costume-clad guests, even readying a photo booth and other amenities. "The Ford Theatre’s beauty and history is the perfect setting for these three movies that are close to my heart and the fulfillment of a dream for any film programmer," said Cinespia founder John Wyatt. "I was born and raised in L.A. and the Ford has played an integral role in the vibrant life of our city, and in my own life when I saw my first concert there, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, 30 years ago. Showing the original Star Wars trilogy under the stars is a dream come true."

More information can be found at www.cinespia.org.