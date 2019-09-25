Constance Wu Eats "Humble Pie" on 'Fresh Off the Boat' Set

"I was so scared," the actress says of facing her castmates following her angry tweet about the ABC comedy's renewal, but she received an "outpouring of support."

After tweeting her disappointment about Fresh Off the Boat being renewed, Constance Wu had to face her ABC castmates as prepping began for season six.

"I was so scared," the 37-year-old actress told THR at a Sept. 16 screening of her hit film, Hustlers. "The public was so pissed off at me that I assumed they were, too. It was a lot of humble pie to eat, but I am really glad for it."

But Wu, who had been hoping to commit to a play instead, said she was greeted with an "outpouring of support" back on the set. "It was heartening to know that the me that I represent in life is seen, whereas the me that I represent in tweets is [also] seen — but it’s not the whole story.”

There’s more to it, actually: “I remember when we first had our gallery shoot coming back, I talked to Hudson [Yang]. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if this affected you, but I am sorry if it did affect you. And I want you to know that it’s not a reflection about how I feel about you or the show.' And he was just like, 'Constance, no, we love you. It’s OK, don’t worry about it. We know you.' I started crying. It was actually really moving.”

