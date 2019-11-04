Cooper Hefner Marries Girlfriend Scarlett Byrne

Cooper Hefner is married.

The 28-year-old son of Playboy legend Hugh Hefner broke the news today on social media that he married longtime girlfriend Scarlett Byrne, alerting his 110,000 followers on Instagram and 144,000 on Twitter that they have "made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier."

In doing so, he posted an image of the two of them from inside the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar Office with Hefner wearing a navy suit and white button-down while Byrne wore a lace bustier-style top with matching skirt. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett," he added.

The marriage comes four years after the couple announced their engagement. In 2015, Cooper revealed that he had asked Byrne for her hand in marriage when he posted a photo collage that included a picture of the ring. “To many more adventures with this lovely lady,” he wrote at the time. She also shared a sentiment with her followers: "I was lucky enough to fall in love with my best friend."

Byrne is an actress known to audiences worldwide for playing Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise installments Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2. Her other credits include Lake Placid: The Final Chapter, Falling Skies and The Vampire Diaries.

Hefner has been in the news this year. In April, he confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he was stepping down from his father's publishing empire, Playboy Enterprises, with big plans to launch a media and digital company that would feature adult content. At the time, he had planned to call it HefPost but according to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, he now lists himself as CEO of StagDaily.

That site is expected to launch in 2020.