Cooper Hefner and Wife Scarlett Expecting First Child

Hugh Hefner's son shared the news on social media with a photo of his wife: "The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one.‬"

A new Hefner is on the way.

Cooper and Scarlett Hefner announced this morning that they are expecting their first child. "Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family," Cooper wrote, in sharing the news on his social media platforms, with a photo of a smiling Scarlett sitting in the grass with a visible baby bump. "The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one.‬"

The news follows the couple's November wedding, which came after they were engaged for four years. Scarlett, whose maiden name is Byrne, is an actress known to audiences worldwide for playing Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise installments Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2. Her other credits include Lake Placid: The Final Chapter, Falling Skies and The Vampire Diaries.

It's been an eventful few months for Cooper. In between photos of the couple's newlywed celebrations and first holidays as a married couple, he announced that he would be changing course on his career and stepping away from media and publishing interests. "Today I informed leadership and financiers of Stag and Hefner Media Corporation I would be stepping back from focusing on launching a new company and stepping towards greater service to community and country," he wrote Dec. 10. "In a week I depart for U.S. Air Force basic training. A new road ahead.‬"

Since then, Cooper has been serving at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and sharing updates along the way. "Over the past several weeks I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with a handful of young people that are in the beginning stages of their professional journeys. I’ve found great inspiration by the many who have set out to make a positive impact in their own lives and among the broader world. That’s what it’s all about," he wrote in February about the journey.

Prior to the Air Force, Cooper, who also serves on the board of governors at Chapman University, was prepping to launch the media platform referenced above, Stag. That company was to be his follow-up after a long tenure with late father Hugh Hefner's Playboy enterprise, a run that included senior positions as chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships. He is now focused on a life of service to the country.