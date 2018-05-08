Creepy Merch Tied to 'Hereditary' Horror Film a Hot Sell on Etsy

The Sundance hit stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne as parents under the sway of troubled Charlie, who makes creepy dolls using, among other bizarre items, the head of a dead bird. The e-tailer is selling similar-looking dolls.

Hereditary — the directorial debut of Ari Aster that terrified audiences during its world premiere at Sundance and sprinted toward a currently perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes — does not open until June 8, but it’s already doing brisk business … on Etsy.

The e-tailer, which specialized in DIY and vintage finds, is currently hosting a CraftsByCharlieG page named for the daughter character in the film, Charlie Graham. Aster also wrote the script, which centers on a couple (Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne) and their two kids (Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro), telling the story of what happens after the mother of Collette’s character passes away, revealing horrific secrets about the Graham family tree.

Shapiro, making her feature film debut after turning heads on Broadway in the title role of Matilda, plays Charlie Graham, a seemingly troubled young girl who spends loads of time making creepy dolls using odd items and her dead grandmother’s belongings, things like spectacles, pill bottles, an Altoids tin and the head of a dead bird that slammed into the window of her classroom.

Six creations inspired by Charlie’s handiwork have now moved from the big-screen to e-commerce world, and her inventory is moving fast, proving that the online appetite for the macabre is high: Each doll has sold out in under three minutes.

A source close to the film tells THR that new inventory is being released each week through the film’s release “and beyond.”

Upping the mystery, Charlie details on her page that all proceeds from her creations will benefit the charity Kids With Food Allergies. Why that cause? “It’s very close to Charlie’s heart and something she has seen first hand,” said the source. “Charlie is very pleased, but she knew she was creating something very special.”

A24 must also be stoked because the Hereditary trailer has become something of a phenomenon in the indie space. It has been viewed more than 4.3 million times, but not everyone is hitting replay. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, families with children panicked and ran for the aisles when the trailer accidentally was played before the warm and fuzzy Peter Rabbit.

