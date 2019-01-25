Critics' Choice Awards Leader Gives Up on Policing "Out of Control" Selfies With Stars

With numerous critics piling on, A-listers like Nicole Kidman and Ryan Gosling have started bringing security teams to keep camera-phone-carrying attendees from bum-rushing them during commercial breaks.

The Critics' Choice Awards has become such a selfie pile-on that some stars — including Nicole Kidman and Ryan Gosling — have started bringing security teams to the ceremony to keep camera-phone-carrying attendees from bum-rushing them during commercial breaks.

"It was out of control," says one source who attended the Jan. 13 show at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger, reporting that Glenn Close and Alfonso Cuaron were especially inundated with photo requests. Attempts to curtail the selfie mayhem — emails from the Broadcast Film Critics and Broadcast Television Journalist associations to the 380 mostly out-of-town critics who come to L.A. for the event ("We have received feedback from a number of publicists and agents informing us that their clients feel besieged," read the warning from a few years back) — haven't made a dent in the problem.

Which might explain why BFCA president Joey Berlin sounds like he's shrugging off the issue, telling THR the ceremony itself is "a huge mingling event" and the only people who can get in are nominees, presenters, a few sponsors and members who are also VIPs. "It was a giddy night. I'm not aware of any complaints at all. There isn't anyone in attendance who other people wouldn't be happy to meet. We're not fans, these are professionals, and the reason we stopped cracking down so much is that this is a professional event. I have 100 members who flew in from points outside of Los Angeles and to have a picture with a critic from Des Moines and Glenn Close posted on a website is good for everybody."

