Critics' Choice Awards Selfie Problem Gets Even Worse

The Critics' Choice Awards has been struggling for years with a selfie problem — with attendees bum-rushing stars for photographs — but this year one group of critics took it to a whole new level.

Members of the Houston Film Critics Society spent much of the Jan. 12 ceremony — broadcast live on The CW — unpacking and distributing their own framed award certificates during commercial breaks, then capturing photos of themselves with such recipients as Renée Zellweger, Quentin Tarantino, Jessie Buckley and Zhao Shuzhen.

"They were basically piggybacking on an awards show to put on their own awards show," gripes a source at the event. "They looked really stressed, running around, and they seemed especially frustrated that they couldn't get to Adam Driver, who was surrounded by security."

