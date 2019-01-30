Cybill Shepherd Doubles Down on Leslie Moonves: "Les Was Not More for Me"

The actress is echoing statements she made in December, when she said her 1995-98 sitcom 'Cybill' got canceled after she rebuffed advances by the former CBS boss: "My show could've lasted another five years."

In December, when Cybill Shepherd was a guest on Michelle Collins' SiriusXM radio show, she shared a story about a dinner she had with former CBS boss Les Moonves at a time when her show Cybill aired on his network in the late '90s.

"He was, well, he was telling me his wife didn't turn him on, some mistress didn't turn him on," Shepherd said. "And ... he says, 'Well, you know, why don't you let me take you home?' I said, 'No, I've got a ride.' And I had my car outside with a good friend of mine who is an off-duty LAPD officer."

The show was canceled shortly thereafter, and the 68-year-old actress claimed that it was because she declined his advances. Shepherd stopped by THR's office for an interview about her new film, Becoming Rose, and she said that after sharing her story, she was contacted by a law firm representing other women but she declined their offer.

"I don’t want to be a part of the law firm thing. There are enough people involved in that. I hope and pray that that era — somebody having that much power, a man or a woman; seems like it's mostly men but I’m sure there are some women mixed in there somewhere, sometime — is, hopefully, over. That we now have a fresh place to start to do the work we want to do and keep it simple. Less can be more. Les was not more for me. My show could’ve lasted another five years. He didn’t make it easier. I made the right decision."

