Dolly Parton Partners With Drag Star Nina West for Limited Edition Collection

The country and the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' superstar have teamed for a 'Kindness is Queen' capsule collection featuring three items with proceeds supporting their respective foundations.

Drag star Nina West snagged an icon for a new limited edition collection: Dolly Parton.

The Dolly x Nina: Kindness is Queen collection launches Wednesday with an aim to "foster kindness and hope during this difficult time," per the announcement. The collection includes a T-shirt, tote bag and enamel pin with proceeds funneled to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that promotes literacy by providing free high quality books to children of all ages, and the Nina West Foundation which supports organizations and services that support LGBTQ+ youth and families.

West — the Columbus, Ohio-based performer also known as Andrew Levitt — said Parton was approached out of an idea to spread the message of kindness. "Dolly is the ultimate queen of kindness and I am so thrilled that she agreed to this collaboration. We both want to spread the message that Kindness is Queen and that being kind is something that is desperately needed in our world right now."

The T-shirt retails for $34.99, the pin for $14.99, and the tote bag is $24.99.