Donatella Versace Spotted Shopping at Petco

The Italian fashion designer was seen at the pet store buying for Audrey, her Jack Russell terrier.

Donatella Versace was spotted on a spending spree in Westwood — at Petco, of all places.

The 62-year-old Italian fashion mogul/guru was spotted pushing two carts (full of dog food and assorted toys) at the Westwood outpost on the morning of March 26, accompanied by two refrigerator-sized bodyguards dressed in black. Also in tow: Audrey, Versace’s Jack Russell terrier.

A rep confirms the sighting. “Donatella is in fact in L.A. on holiday with her dog,” she tells THR. “Seems like Audrey needed some supplies.”

No surprise, but Audrey’s life is anything but ruff. Not only was her image used in Versace’s Audrey capsule collection released earlier this year, but the black-spotted pooch also has her own Instagram account that details a luxe life with photos of her flying private, floating on a raft in a pool in Palm Springs and playing fetch on a beach with one of Versace’s bodyguards.

