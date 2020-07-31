Donna Karan Hosts Socially Distant Screening Event at East Hampton Home

'Summerland' and 'Made in Italy' screened for guests like Katie Couric and Padma Lakshmi at the Cinema Society event.

Donna Karan opened her East Hampton home Thursday night to partner with Cinema Society to screen a pair of films for bold-faced name friends.

Event organizers confirm that it was a safe and socially distant event that drew an intimate guest list including Karan, Christie Brinkley, Jack Brinkley-Cook and girlfriend Nina Agdal, Katie Couric, Padma Lakshmi, Bruce Weber and partner Nan Bush, Nacho Figueras and wife Delfina Blaquier, Stephanie March, Joanna Coles, Jill Rappaport, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Against the backdrop of the water, guests took in two IFC Films, Jessica Swale's Summerland starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw followed by James D'Arcy's Tuscany-set Made in Italy starring real-life father and son Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson. Summerland was released today while Made in Italy debuts Aug. 7.