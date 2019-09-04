Elton John and Taron Egerton to Perform Together at 'Rocketman' Concert at L.A.'s Greek Theatre

The duo performed in Cannes following the film's world premiere. Of bringing their act to Los Angeles, John said: “I can think of no better city than Los Angeles to bring the magic of this movie to life and perform live with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra."

Taron Egerton comfortably found his way into the fur coats and bedazzled sunglasses required to play Elton John in the musical biopic Rocketman. Though finding a way inside the flame-embroidered orange Lycra jumpsuit — accessorized by a shoulder harness attached to red-and-black-feathered wings topped off by rhinestone-studded black horns — was more of a challenge (often taking two hours), he shouldered that with ease as well. The hardest part? Performing in front of the legendary John.

"There's really nothing more intimidating than performing in front of Elton," he told The Hollywood Reporter of the days when the singer dropped by the set to check in on the Dexter Fletcher-directed film. His nerves did not show when the duo hit the stage together on the beach in Cannes this past May, following the world premiere of Rocketman during the Cannes Film Festival, performing just two songs, "I’m Still Standing" and the title track, "Rocket Man."

Egerton and John will give it another go, this time in Los Angeles for an exclusive live music event, Rocketman: Live in Concert, scheduled for Oct. 17 at the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Presented by Endeavor Content and Black Ink Presents, the concert will feature the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra playing live-to-picture all the songs from the Paramount Pictures film — scored by Matthew Margeson — under the direction of principal conductor John Beal. The film's music producer Giles Martin will produce the music for the performance.

The announcement confirmed that John and Egerton will take the stage together once again, though its unclear what song or songs they will perform. “I’m thrilled to debut Rocketman: Live in Concert,” John said in a statement. “I can think of no better city than Los Angeles to bring the magic of this movie to life and perform live with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the film in a new and profound way.”

A special Rocket Club presale begins Sept. 4. Public ticket sales begin Sept. 6 via the Greek Theatre and AXS.com and will be available from $44.50 to $230. When purchasing tickets, fans will also have the opportunity to preorder John’s forthcoming autobiography, Me, which will be hit shelves from Macmillan on Oct. 15.