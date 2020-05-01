Emma Stone Shares Mental Health Advice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: "Write and Write and Write"

The Oscar winner is among a group of stars participating in Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign, which seeks to help young people cope during the COVID-19 crisis.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Emma Stone is offering words of support to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety and uncertainty during this COVID-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million kids and teens in America — that's one in five — who have a mental health disorder," she explained as she announced the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign, a digital initiative that will help those struggling right now and beyond with tele-health and online resources. "We're inviting you to be part of our team."

As part of the effort, the Child Mind Institute will debut self-recorded videos daily featuring notable names sharing stories of how they stay mentally fit while encouraging families and kids to check out the organization's COVID-related resources. Videos will be distributed across Child Mind's digital footprint (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and its website). Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield, Octavia Spencer, Misty Copeland, Kevin Love, Jameela Jamil, Lena Dunham, Mark Ronson, Jim Gaffigan, Zoey Deutch, Keith Powers, Julia Michaels, Moby, Missy Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsey Stirling, Emma Chamberlain and many others have confirmed their participation. Donations are also being accepted, and thanks to one anonymous donor, matched up to $150,000.

Stone, as a board member of the Child Mind Institute, offered her testimony first. "Something I really like to do when I'm struggling with anxiety is a brain dump. What I do is just write down anything that I'm worried about," she said in the clip, seen below. "I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it back. I find it's really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper."

She continued: "I hope you're staying safe, you're staying strong and healthy and I'm sending you lots of love."

More information about the initiative can be found here.