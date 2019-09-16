Emmy Parties 2019: The Complete Guide (Updating)

The roundup of all the Emmy-related events happening around Los Angeles in the days leading up to TV's biggest night.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

LA Confidential

Kimpton Everly Hotel, 1800 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles

The mag celebrates its Fashion + Emmy Issue with cover star Linda Cardellini.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Audi and the Television Academy

Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Back as the official automotive partner and vehicle provider for the talent arriving to the Emmy Awards, Audi will host its annual pre-Emmy event in partnership with the TV Academy. Expected attendees: nominee Milo Ventimiglia, Rami Malek, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Brett Gelman, nominee Tony Hale, Emmy winner Carice van Houten, nominee Peter MacNicol, nominee Our Lady J, nominee Punam Patel, nominee Nathan Ross, nominee Jean-Marc Vallee, Aldis Hodge, Jacob Elordi, Jeffrey Wright, Cat Deely, Lakeith Stanfield, Lamorne Morris, Ryan Hansen, Brandon Mychal Smith, Tinashe, Charlie Barnett and more.

Nathalie Dubois' DPA Gifting Lounge

Brentwood Suites at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19-21

Luxury style retreat featuring light bites and beverages. New this year will be a celebration of Friends in partnership with Warner Bros. to toast the show’s 25th anniversary. Featured sponsors: Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa, Soori Bali, Alex and Ani, Naughty Girl, MSKH, Bullets-N-Beads, Rebellion Timepieces, FAZUP, DeMarquet, HAAS Wellness Center, Salt Cave Spa, Mama Mystic, Nabila K Cosmetics, Sway, Sakury Cosmeceutical, Chipz Happen, Path Water, Kind, Four Sigmatic, Polkatots Cupcakes, Sunny Blue, Carvery Kitchen, Rob Rodney, Space Gem, Casa Humboldt, Silver Dragon, Sunrise Mountain, Emerald Outpost, Native Humboldt Farms, Emerald Post, Barrett Farms, and charities Stepping Forward L.A., Sierra Club, AMSAK.

Inaugural State of Escape Creative Creatures Hollywood Lunch celebrating Australian Women in Television

Gwen, 6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

The event, presented by Australians in Film, recognizes Aussie women contributing to the success of television globally. Presented by InStyle Australia, the event marks a new partnership between AiF and Australian tote designers State of Escape. State of Escape Creative Creatures Award will be presented to an emerging female talent currently working in the Australian TV industry. Confirmed attendees to be announced.

Doris Bergman’s 10th annual Luxury Lounge & Luncheon

Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place, West Hollywood

The invitation-only event, featuring Fig & Olive cuisine, will feature sponsors including Gladys Perey, Junkless, True Gold Honey, Browlesque, Hint Water, Popcornopolis, Red Duck, IFG Fit, Rock Your Hair, LulaRoe, My Saint My Hero, Sue Wong, KamShield, Debbi Di Maggio, Diamond Veneer, Art Lewin Bespoke, Olivia Quido Los Angeles, Good Goo, and others. Wednesday’s Child will be featured as the official charity partner.

Friday, Sept. 20

The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA

Avra, 233 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 7-10 p.m.

THR editorial director Matthew Belloni and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris invite a long list of nominees and TV VIPs for a celebration sponsored in part by Heineken and Anastasia Beverly Hills. Beats by DJ Daisy O'Dell.

TV Academy’s Outstanding Performances Nominees Reception

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 North Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, arrivals 6:30 p.m., certificate presentation 7:45 p.m.

Talent from the 71st Emmy Awards will celebrate at the official acting nominees reception, which is always a draw for VIPs.

Glamour and Tory Burch 4th Annual Women to Watch Luncheon

Rooftop, Tory Burch Beverly Hills, 366 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 12 p.m.

Expected attendees include nominees Rachel Brosnahan, Viola Davis, Ava Duvernay, Mandy Moore and Joey King, along with additional guests Jameela Jamil, Annie Murphy, Janet Mock, Linda Cardellini, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kaitlyn Dever, Ann Sarnoff, Karey Burke, Pearlena Igbokwe, Carolyn Cassidy, Jane Wiseman and Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry.

EcoLuxe Lounge’s Endless Summer Festival

Beverly Hilton Hotel, Wilshire & Secret Garden, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11:30-5:30 p.m.

Debbie Durkin returns with a 13th annual event. Sponsors: SoCalHempCo, Everyday Natural Products, H.O.P.E. CBD, The Spa Dr., Oli Cosmetics ReGen, Etana Beauty, UpGrade Labs (offering cryotherapy facials, red light therapy), Jamaica Tourist Board, Royalton, Sunset at The Palms Negril, JillJoanne.com, sustainable sleep brand Ettitude, J.A.X. cocktail mixers, cannabis floral designer Leslie Monroy and MO Eyewear. Beverly Hilton executive chef curates a celebrity champagne brunch from 12-3 p.m. while celebrity chef Lauren Lawless will gift private dinners to select nominees. Charity partner Elephant Cooperation hosts a craft beer tasting of a new beverage, donating a percentage of sales to rescue elephants.

GBK Prods. Celebrity Gifting Lounge

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Le Grand Trianon Ballroom, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

GBK is hosting a VIP celebrity gift lounge this year to honor the Emmy Awards with products ranging from health and beauty, trips, electronics, wine and gourmet foods, jewelry and clothing. GBK founder Gavin Keilly is hosting Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan who will participate in a meet-and-greet auction for Covenant House.

Entertainment Weekly

Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

The mag, which recently transitioned to a monthly, presents its pre-Emmy celebration in partnership with L’Oreal Paris. Celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce returns to spin tunes while Ferrari Trento handles the sparkling beverages.

The Golden Soiree presents “Champagne X Caviar”

W Hotel Rooftop, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 8 p.m.

Hosted by Taittinger Champagne and Portovino Wine Purses, the event is expected to draw Emmy nominees and past winners along with celebrity guests Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder, Chuck Liddell, Cody Walker, Kunal Nayyar, Travis Mills, Donovan Carter, Rob Minkoff, Camille Kostek, Sean Faris and Apollo Ohno.

Saturday, Sept. 21

MPTF’s Annual “Evening Before”

Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

Emmy nominees and presenters plus a star-studded host committee come together to celebrate the 13th annual ‘notoriously A-List, off-the-record ‘Evening Before’ party to benefit the MPTF. Funds raised from the event, this year held at the newly revamped Century Plaza, will help the organization in giving TV and film veterans assistance in everything from financial help to crisis counseling. Food by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s and Animal. Beats by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce.

BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea

Poolside at the Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, 2-5 p.m.

Teacup time for TV execs executives and Emmy nominees from the U.K., U.S. and everywhere else. Confirmed to make the rounds (cucumber sandwiches optional) are Alfie Allen, Michael Angarano, Charlie Barnett, Anthony Carrigan, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Patricia Clarkson, Jodie Comer, Laverne Cox, Maya Erksine, Jane Featherstone, Jared Harris, Joey King, Natasha Lyonne, Craig Mazin, Billy Porter, Lyric Ross, Reid Scott, Rufus Sewell, Stellan Skarsgård, Jonathan Tucker, Glynn Turman, Blair Underwood, Carice van Houten, Ramy Youssef, among others.

Artists First Brunch at the Beach

Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel, 111 2nd St., Santa Monica, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Emmy Awards Giving Suite™ benefitting the Television Academy Foundation

Backstage at the Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, Sept. 21-22

For a seventh consecutive year, the suite is being produced by Karen Wood and Backstage Creations, expert in award show gifts and custom backstage suites. Backstage Creations is the sole, authorized vendor for the official Emmy Awards Giving Suite benefiting the Foundation. Presenters and winners who participate will autograph items to be auctioned by the Foundation; sponsors make contributions totaling $150,000 to support the Foundation's core programs. Previous attendees include Tiffany Haddish, Michael Douglas, Samira Wiley, Sandra Oh, Connie Britton, Dave Chappelle, Angela Bassett, Rachel Brosnahan, Tatiana Maslany and others. The Backstage Creations produced suite is the only gifting suite authorized by the Television Academy and financially supports the Television Academy Foundation programs.

Pre-Emmy Cocktails with MTV, VH1, CMT + Logo Communications

Canon Terrace at the Montage Beverly Hills, 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 4-6 p.m.

Comedy Central

The Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood, 6417 Selma Ave., Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Comedy Central will take over the Dream Hollywood hotel rooftop for a poolside soiree. Expect to see stars from network shows including Emmy nominees Drunk History and Trevor Noah’s Daily Show.

Canadian Emmy Party

Official Residence of Canada, 165 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 5 - 7 p.m.

Consul General of Canada Zaib Shaikh hosts this year’s shindig at Canada’s House in L.A. The event toast to Canadian woman in Hollywood and has Samantha Bee billed as a special guest.

AMC Networks Emmy Brunch

Cecconi’s, 8764 Melrose Ave., 12-2 p.m.

AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV come together for a group fete with stars and nominees from the company's stable of shows.

Fox Rothschild Party

The Paley Center for Media, 465 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 6-9 p.m.

Attorneys from Fox Rothschild host a rooftop gathering to toast to Emmy noms alongside their Hollywood clients including Angela Bassett, Ludacris, Courtney B Vance, Blair Underwood, Cheo Hodari Coker, Tati Gabrielle, Teyonah Parris and Justin Prentice.

Showtime

San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

Swanky members only San Vicente Bungalows hosts a night toasting Showtime’s 18 Emmy nominations including nods to Patricia Arquette, Benicio del Toro, Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Stiller, Don Cheadle and Paul Dano, among others. Beats by DJ Spider.

The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards Gala

Ocean Prime, 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

The annual event will honor Patricia Arquette, Henry Winkler, Bethenny Frankel, Terry Crews, Anthony Carrigan and Andrea Navedo as TV personalities who use their platforms to create positive change and impact in the world. The luncheon will be hosted by comedian Jeffrey Ross with presenters Ryan Murphy, Olivia Thirlby, Stephanie Beatriz and others. Arquette will be honored for her work with GiveLove; Winkler will be honored for his advocacy work on behalf of children with dyslexia; Frankel for B Strong, an initiative she founded that provides real-time emergency assistance to individuals and their families in crisis; Crews for his work with Polaris, an organization working to eradicate modern slavery and disrupt human trafficking; Carrigan for his work with the Children’s Alopecia Project; Navedo for her work with A Place Called Home. Novo Nordisk Inc. is sponsoring.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball

L.A. Live Event Deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles, immediately following the ceremony

The theme for this year's post awards party is "Brilliance in Motion." Event producer Cheryl Cecchetto of Sequoia Prods. and her team are back as is chef Joachim Splichal and his Patina Catering. Highlights include: Beyond Meat sliders, premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt will help create the Lindt Chocolate Pot de Crème, Napa Valley winery Sterling Vineyards handling the wine pours, Ferrari Trento with the bubbles, hydration courtesy of FIJI Water, and additional pours by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, Diageo Reserve collection and Don Francisco’s Coffee.

Warner Media & HBO

The Plaza at Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 8 p.m.

The cable network always draws a crowd but this year’s event promises to be an epic swirl of major stars to celebrate the series finales of Game of Thrones and Veep. It also marks the first time HBO has teamed with parent company Warner Media. Cause for champagne celebration: a field-leading 137 total Emmy nominations. Expected to be making the rounds are nominees Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Carice van Houten, Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Anthony Carrigan, Jared Harris, Alfie Allen, John Oliver, Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, David Mandel, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky and Peter MacNicol.

Amazon Prime Video

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 8 p.m.

The streamer toasts its 47 nominations (and wins) led by shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag and A Very English Scandal. Expect to see talent including Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alex Borstein, Luke Kirby, Tony Shalhoub, Rufus Sewell, Fiona Shaw, Sian Clifford and others.

Netflix

Milk Studios, 855 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

The streamer toasts its 117 nominations (and wins) for shows including When They See Us, Russian Doll, Our Planet, Ozark, Homecoming and GLOW. Expect to see talent including Ava DuVernay, Natasha Lyonne, Jason Bateman, Jharrel Jerome, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Applegate, Laura Linney, Alan Arkin, Betty Gilpin, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler, and more.

ABC, Disney TV Studios, FX, Hulu & National Geographic

Otium, 222 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Additional details forthcoming...Beats by DJ Rashida.

Celebrate the Culture

Avenue, 1601 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Hosted by publicist Vanessa Anderson (AM PR Group) and manager Oronde Garrett (The Movement), the event puts a focus on celebrating black excellence and talent on television with sponsor Patron. Prior attendees of the party include Dave Chapelle, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Jesse Williams, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Dascha Polanco, Jill Scott, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jacob Anderson, Ashley Holland, Talitha Watkins and more.