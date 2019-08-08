Emmys: First-Look at the TV Academy's Governors Ball

The Television Academy has revealed its plans for the three Governors Ball celebrations that follow the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy Awards events next month. The theme for all three? Brilliance in Motion.

On Wednesday at the TCA convention in Beverly Hills, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier announced that this year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, just like the Oscars. He added that as the network responsible for broadcasting TV's biggest night, "it's our job to assess how to elevate the program."

The same goes for all the party planners, event producers, caterers and service staff charged with handling the Television Academy's post-awards festivities and, like Collier, they're ready to reveal the plans for the three Emmy Awards after-party celebrations: the back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Balls on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15; and the Governors Ball on Sunday, Sept. 22, immediately following the Primetime awards telecast.

The theme for all three? Brilliance in Motion. For the second consecutive year, they will be elevated — literally and figuratively — by being held on the upper, open-air L.A. LIVE Event Deck. Last year, the TV Academy introduced the new venue for the milestone 70th anniversary of the Primetime Emmys. It allowed for a more free-flowing event, comprised of multiple buffet and bar stations, and replaced a traditional sit-down dinner format.

This year, an art installation will be constructed of illuminated filaments designed to "create a shimmering cascade of color," per the Academy. "The theme of Brilliance in Motion reflects both the extraordinary talent and creativity of the people and productions we honor at the Emmys, and the vibrant experience we’ve designed for this year’s Governors Ball," said Governors Ball committee co-chair Halina Siwolop. Added co-chair Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic: "Beyond creating a visually stunning ‘wow’ moment when guests enter the party, we’ve worked to make the entire evening dazzle with culinary delights, superb live entertainment and toast-worthy moments."

Additional details for this year's Governors Ball events are below.

Décor

Expanding on the theme of swirling water in motion, the design features contoured ballroom architecture and furnishings arranged within a series of converging curves, enticing guests to mingle and explore. Adding further luster to the gala celebration, the Ball will be bathed in a rich color palette of eggplant, magenta, blush and coral, with accents of exquisite Emmy gold. Event producer Cheryl Cecchetto of Sequoia Productions shared, "The dynamic contours and synergetic elements are inspired by the collaboration of the many innovative fields of creative expertise within the television industry."

Food and Beverage

Chef and founder of Patina Catering, Joachim Splichal, returns to handle the tasting menu, which will include a bevy of small plates and reinterpretations of classic dishes. His team includes vp of culinary Gregg Wiele, Patina Catering executive chef Alec Lestr, and Patina Catering executive pastry chef Frania Mendivil. Hors d’oeuvres and small plates include: Maine lobster and burrata, yellowtail sashimi, paella Valenciana, red-wine braised short rib, crab cake sliders, tomato "tartare," candy striped beet "poke," Japanese eggplant, Brussells sprouts "frittes," green goddess chop salad, and "street corn" ravioli.

Multiple stations — inspired by L.A. steakhouse Nick + Stef’s — will offer hand-carved grass-fed tenderloin of beef, white cheddar potato gratin, little gem chopped wedge salad, angus beef sliders, and plant-based sliders using Beyond Meat. Desserts include: tray-passed mini milkshakes, warm-from-the-oven double chocolate s'more brownies, snickerdoodle blondies, butterscotch budino and vegan Raspberry Chia Seed Tapioca. For a second year, the official chocolate of the Governors Ball is premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt. The chocolatier will help create the Lindt Chocolate Pot de Crème, made with dark and milk chocolate, and offer melting Lindt LINDOR truffles.

For a fourth straight year, Napa Valley winery Sterling Vineyards returns as the Official Wine of the 71st Emmy Awards season. The winery will oversee pouring of its 2017 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay, 2017 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2015 Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon. (Emmy winners at the Sept. 22 telecast will receive a personalized bottle of the winery’s flagship 2015 Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon.)

Ferrari Trento is back for a fifth appearance as the Official Sparkling Wine of Emmy Awards season. Governors Ball guests can toast with sparklers like the World Champion Blanc de Blancs Ferrari Brut, the Ferrari Brut Rosé and an array of vintage offerings. Hydration will come courtesy of FIJI Water, the number one premium imported bottled water brand in the U.S. The water is back for a sixth consecutive year as the Official Water Partner of the 71st Emmy Awards Red Carpet and Governors Ball.

On the cocktail menu, guests will find Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. It's the Official Spirits Partner of the 71st Emmy Awards. Bartender Charles Joly has come up with a signature Emmy Awards Season cocktail menu. Other spirts come courtesy of the Diageo Reserve collection. Don Francisco’s Coffee is back as Official Coffee Partner of the 71st Emmy Awards season.

The 71st Emmy Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE on Set. 22 (8-11 pm. ET / 5-8 p.m.) on FOX. Don Mischer Prods. and Done+Dusted are producing.