Endeavor Shifts Fellowship Program to Virtual Series in Partnership With Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society

More than 1000 have already signed up for the program that will run June 22-Aug. 24 and feature speakers including WME partner Phil Sun, Outlier Society's Alana Mayo and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

Endeavor Impact, the philanthropic arm of Endeavor, is launching Summer Series, a virtual program geared towards the next generation of "socially conscious executives and creators" while helping students forge ahead with their careers amid internship cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer Series replaces, temporarily at least, the firm's recently-launched Impact Fellowship Program and will be made available to all Fellowship applicants, in addition to Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Fellowship and HBCU in LA students. More than 1000 individuals have already registered for the program runs June 22 — Aug. 24. The Endeavor Impact Fellowship program will resume once it is safe to return to physical offices.

Program instructors will include Outlier Society's Alana Mayo, WME partner Phil Sun, sports business executive and co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures Rich Kleiman, former NFL running back and CEO of Beast Mode Enterprises Marshawn Lynch, as well as executives from Beats by Dre, Atlantic Records, the NBA and many others. Courses will be taught on Endeavor’s On Location Live platform, providing participants with a fully interactive experience.

"Last summer marked the inaugural year of my Outlier Society Fellowship Program, a long-time dream of mine to find and cultivate a pipeline of talented and diverse minds from the next generation,”said Jordan, who serves as principal of his Outlier Society. “We’re often referred to as gatekeepers which is why our industry has to reflect the world we live in today. By pulling up a seat to the table and investing in our communities, we are able to find those individuals who didn’t have the opportunities some of us may have had to break into the industry."

Added Endeavor’s head of social impact Romola Ratnam, "Although we shifted the Endeavor Impact Fellowship program to a virtual Summer Series, the objective remains the same — to provide access and education to students who do not have a direct path into the entertainment, sports and fashion industries. Our partnerships with the Outlier Society Fellowship Program and HBCU in LA will help open a door for the next generation of diverse leaders with the tools they need to succeed, lead and accelerate social change in and throughout our industry."