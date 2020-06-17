Eric McCormack, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jessica Holmes to Co-Host KTLA's Project Angel Food Telethon

The two-hour telethon will feature Jamie Lee Curtis, Sir Elton John, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Danny Trejo, Matt Bomer and others.

Project Angel Food is mounting an emergency telethon, Lead With Love, to raise money for the organization's COVID-19 fund.

Hosted by Emmy winner Eric McCormack, Sheryl Lee Ralph and KTLA 5 anchor Jessica Holmes and presented by City National Bank, the telethon will be broadcast June 27 from 7-9 p.m. PT on KTLA 5. It will also stream on KTLA 5 and Project Angel Food websites and Facebook pages. Emmy winner Brad Bessey is executive producing.

The goal of the event is to raise $500,000. Joining the effort will be a long list of stars, appearing live or pre-taped, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Sir Elton John, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Marie Osmond, Pauley Perrette, Billy Idol, Marianne Williamson, Kristin Chenoweth, John Goodman, Valerie Bertinelli, Marlee Matlin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Olivia Newton-John, Kelly Osbourne, Charo, Danny Trejo, Matt Bomer, Cheryl Tiegs, Deborah Cox, Tyler Henry, Carson Kressley, Eileen Davidson, Chrissy Metz, Sandra Lee, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and others.

“This event will blend the best nostalgic elements from the Jerry Lewis Telethon with the modern virtual fundraisers of today,” said Project Angel Food executive director Richard Ayoub.

Project Angel Food has kept its doors open throughout the pandemic, delivering medically tailored meals to people with life-threatening illnesses who are at high risk for COVID-19. In the past two months, the organization have gone from serving 1,600 people a day to 2,000 a day.