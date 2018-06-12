"Publicist Fit" Jeans Draw Backlash for Being "Fuller Through the Hip & Thigh"

"So rude," says one PR executive of Express' insinuation that publicity pros may be thicker than the norm.

Express recently debuted "The Publicist Fit," a cut of jeans that the retailer describes as "fuller through the hip & thigh." That description and the insinuation that publicists may be thicker than the norm isn't sitting well with Hollywood reps.

Imprint PR co-founder Jeffrey Chassen blasted Express on Facebook. “Um, Express – please explain yourself,” he wrote on June 1 with the hashtags #publicist #offended. His comments section lit up with a mix of emotions, from shock to “hysterical,” the latter from veteran rep Lynda Dorf.

New York-based Amanda Ruisi, who reps 50 Cent, added, “This is so crazy right?” WBTV rep Holly Ollis wrote, “Clearly Express needs a publicist.” ID-PR’s Larissa Saenz typed, “So rude.” Kevin Mercuri, founder of Manhattan-based Propheta Communications, hashtagged it a #PRFail.

The Hollywood Reporter sent several emails to multiple reps for Express, but none returned requests for comment.

