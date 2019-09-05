How a 'Family Guy' Writer Inspired a Viral Starbucks Drink

Never mind pumpkin spice. Gary Janetti, known for his Prince George satire on Instagram, has seen his regular order become so popular that it earned a spot on the menu of a Beverly Hills location.

The name behind the beverage — an iced mocha with two pumps of mocha, almond milk and no whipped cream — is Family Guy writer (and Instagram royal family satirist) Gary Janetti, whose precise coffee-ordering habits long have been memorialized on husband Brad Goreski's feed (the stylist has 526,000 followers).

“Gary is interested in what Starbucks locations look like across the world, so we always stop in whenever we go anywhere," Goreski explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "We hang out and he’s done a lot of writing at Starbucks. It’s part of our lives and something we’ve always shared.”

This summer, during the couple's Italian holiday, Goreski noticed that there was a lot of engagement on his Instagram Stories whenever he posted Janetti ordering his beverage in various overseas locations. “The intensity with which he orders is very specific and people were curious what the actual order was so I posted a compilation video,” he recalls, and the responses came flooding in. The drink quickly got dubbed "the Gary," and fans, friends and followers of the couple started ordering it everywhere from Saudi Arabia to Australia to Canada to Europe and documenting their taste-tests on Instagram. “It became this internet community based around sharing our love of Starbucks and coffee," Goreski explains. "And what was nice about it was that we have such nice followers."

Famous ones, too.

Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, Lisa Rinna and UTA co-president Jay Sures have all taken a sip of the Gary, and Goreski says his husband loves the phenomenon. “He thinks it's really funny and very sweet.” So does their local Starbucks, located at the corner of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards in the “Beverly Hills Triangle,” a location where the manager, Lauren, put it on the menu board. As for Goreski, his drink has not created such a frenzy. “I get an iced black coffee, unsweetened,” he says. “I’m so basic.”

His eponymous coffee drink is not Janetti's only taste of viral fame this summer. His Instagram account — dedicated to memes starring pint-sized royal Prince George — continued to gain traction and followers (currently 816,000) thanks to spoofs like the one he posted re-creating the Succession opening starring the royal family and a Black Swan poster redo with Prince George as the title character with eyes on Lara Spencer after she criticized the 6-year-old’s ballet curriculum.