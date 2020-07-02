40 Black Creators Team Up With Frontline Foods to Sponsor Meals for Health Care Workers

The donations, led by co-executive producing team of HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' Jonathan Kidd and Sonya Winton-Odamtten, have been supported by Jordan Peele, Robin Thede, Ayanna Floyd, Anthony Sparks and dozens of others for Black neighborhoods.

Frontline Foods is getting a boost from Black creators.

After hearing reports that COVID-19 disproportionately affects people of color, Jonathan Kidd and Sonya Winton-Odamtten — the co-executive producing team behind HBO's upcoming Lovecraft Country — rallied more than 40 of their peers in the industry to help sponsor meals to health care workers in predominantly Black neighborhoods. The deliveries are credited to financial support from over forty Black leaders in Hollywood to sponsor meals to healthcare workers in Black neighborhoods.

The deliveries have been going out weekly all over the country, with sponsorship from Kidd and Winton-Odamtten along with Jordan Peele + Monkeypaw Prods., Robin Thede, Ayanna Floyd (The Chi), Anthony Sparks (Queen Sugar), JaSheika James and JaNeika James (Empire), Tracy Oliver (The First Wives Club), Maisha Closson (Claws/How to Get Away with Murder) and many others.

The initiative is the latest piece of news from Frontline Foods, an organization that, during the COVID-19 crisis, teamed with World Central Kitchen and chef Jose Andrés by rallying donations that then help restaurants stay afloat while providing takeaway meals for delivery to local hospitals and health care workers. Over the past month, the organization pivoted resources to support Black Lives Matter protests, Black-owned restaurants and local chapters of Black and youth-led organizations.

More information about the Black creators push can be found here.