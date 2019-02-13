Frieze Los Angeles: Complete Guide to Exhibitions, Events and Parties (Updating)

The premier global art fair makes its first-ever stop on the West Coast, drawing other fairs into its orbit and bringing a wave of art-related events all over the city.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Art Los Angeles Contemporary

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, VIP opening 2 p.m., opening night reception 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

ALAC, which in 2018 welcomed Hollywood patrons including Leonardo DiCaprio, Hannah Simone, John C. Reilly and Alia Shawkat, will celebrate its 10th edition with a refreshed aesthetic and new program offerings — introducing new visual branding and a reimagined floor design as well as new Salon and Publishing sections.

UTA Artist Space and Kasseem "Swizz Beatz" Dean Present "Dreamweavers"

UTA Artist Space, 403 Foothill Rd., Beverly Hills, 6-8 p.m.

The opening of UTA's latest exhibition, a group show curated by Nicola Vassell that "contemplates the surreal in society against a vigorously shifting 21st century" ... "through the lens of artists who operate from a deeply imaginative, often provocative, psychological space." On the walls will be works by Nick Cave, Karon Davis, Cy Gavin, David Hammons, Hector Hyppolite, Arthur Jafa, Pope L, Deana Lawson, Kerry James Marshall, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Noah Purifoy, Tschabalala Self, Ming Smith, Nari Ward, Carrie Mae Weems, Charles White, and Kehinde Wiley among others.

Soho House + BMW i Art Talk “My Favorite Space”

Soho House, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 7 p.m.

BMW i, Soho House West Hollywood host a discussion featuring Kulapat Yantrasast, founder and creative director of wHY, artist Thomas Demand and moderator Jessica Kantor. The focus? "My Favorite Space." A cocktail reception follows the discussion. The event is part of a collaboration between Soho House and BMW I on an international program of events and experiences focusing on art, innovation and design throughout Soho locations in Europe and North America.

Rimowa x Alex Israel

Rimowa Pop-Up Installation, 8495 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 4-6 p.m.

Private, invite-only preview celebrating the Rimowa x Alex Israel collaboration. Party features immersive experience, music, special surprises and refreshments.

Who is Oliver?

Leclaireur Los Angeles, 450 N Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 8-10 p.m.

Oliver Peoples hosts a private exhibition of portraits curated by Tasya van Ree in honor of Frieze Los Angeles with a DJ set by Mia Moretti. The exhibit draws inspiration from The Oliver and Oliver Sun, Oliver Peoples latest icon and first namesake frame of the brand. Portraits include Mia Moretti, Alana Hadid, Brad Elterman, Natalie Bergman, Giampiero Tagliaferri, Marc Ange, Brandon Boyd, Hanane El Moutii, Fatima Robinson, Xuly Robinson, Dan Brunn, Nadia Sarwar, Ali Silverstein, Sarah Lineberger, Eva Doležalová, Ivan Comas Sebastien Leon and Ivan Olita.

Surf Air + Paddle8

Petit Ermitage Rooftop, 8822 Cynthia St., 5-8 p.m.

A private cocktail celebration to kick off the weekend during Frieze. On the menu: caviar by Imperia, champagne by Ruinart, mezcal bar by Gem&Bolt. Special guests include Alex Gilkes with girlfriend, tennis legend Maria Sharapova, Tobey Maguire, Scott Campbell, Stefan Ashkenazy, Philip Colbert, Toby Knott, Andre Balazs and others.

No Ordinary Love

W Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., 7-11 p.m.

Artist and co-founder of Beautify Earth, Ruben Rojas, and W are hosting an artistic and charitable event (on Rojas's birthday), during which he will unveil a custom graffiti wall mural entitled, “You Belong Here." For the first hour, guests will receive a glass of Pommery champagne while having the chance to participate in an auction that will include a Ducati bike. Proceeds benefit Paws for Life K9 Rescue, Motorcycle Missions, the Johnny Mac Soldier's Fund, and Team Red White & Blue.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Graye and Farrow & Ball

Graye, 1026 N. Sycamore Ave., 10 a.m.

In celebration of Frieze, Graye unveils a large scale installation by Ali Silverstein curated by Posner Fine Art in collaboration with Farrow & Ball. The exterior of the newly opened Hollywood contemporary design showroom will be covered by a giant canvas featuring Silverstein's signature palette and style.

Art Los Angeles Contemporary

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, 11 a.m.-6.p.m.

Felix L.A. Art Fair

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., VIP opening 2-6 p.m.; public opening 6-10 p.m.

The inaugural edition of Felix — founded by former UPN CEO and onetime Walt Disney TV president Dean Valentine — opens with a number of presentations that nod to Hollywood architecture and landmarks. Exhibitions and special projects will be installed in suites, public spaces and poolside bungalows featuring 40 galleries. More information can be found here.

Hip Hop Performance featuring BennY Revival, nolanberollin, BBY Kodie, and Lil Altima Riven, with sounds by Paul T. (Sarcastic) at the David Hockney Pool, 9 p.m.

Frieze Los Angeles VIP Preview Day + Champagne Toast

Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

VIP invite-only event to celebrate the inaugural event, which boasts boasts 70 high-profile galleries from across the city and around the world, alongside a curated program of talks, site-specific artists’ projects and films alongside pop-ups from creative enterprises, non-profits, magazines, restaurants and bars.

Site-specific artworks on Paramount's New York backlot during the fair almost all touch on some aspect of Hollywood's artifice and history, as well as the complicated rapport between L.A. and New York. Artists include Barbara Kruger, Paul McCarthy, Tino Sehgal, Sarah Cain, Karon Davis, Patrick Jackson, Lisa Anne Auerbach, Catharine Czudej, Cayetano Ferrer, Hannah Greely, Trulee Hall, Kori Newkirk, Eugenia Butler, Max Hooper Schneider, Shahryar Nashat and Nicolas Party.

Work from filmmaker Cecile B. Evans will screen at Paramount Theatre, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kristy Edmunds, who heads UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, in conversation with collector and philanthropist Susan Nimoy, arts philanthropist Sarah Arison and Marciano Foundation artistic director Olivia Marciano, moderated by Kickstarter's Patton Hindle in the Sherry Lansing Theatre, 5:00 p.m.

The fourth title in the "Second Summer of Love" series, produced by Frieze in collaboration with Gucci, celebrates Detroit and Berlin techno music culture. Jenn Nkiru's film premieres at 8 p.m.

Bombay X Baz Luhrmann Dinner

Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., 7:30-8:30 p.m. cocktails, 8:30 p.m. dinner

Bombay Sapphire celebrates its global partnership with Frieze Art Fairs by transforming a townhouse at Paramount studios into the Bombay Bar & Lounge inspired by Max's Kansas City, featuring a collection of artwork donated by MKC alumni. Items on display are all part of the Max's Kansas City Project's museum-quality pop culture collection. The exhibition will be open to Frieze ticket holders during operating hours Feb 15–17.

Friday, Feb. 15

Art Los Angeles Contemporary

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, 11 a.m.-6.p.m.

Artists Zina Saro-Wiwa and Michael Subotzky discuss "Inheritance: Recent Video Art from Africa" — an upcoming exhibition at the Fowler Museum at UCLA — with Fowler Curator of African Arts Erica P. Jones at 12 p.m.

Felix L.A. Art Fair

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sex Sells: A Double Feature of Brian de Palma films Blow Out and Dressed to Kill at the David Hockney Pool, 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Frieze Los Angeles Preview & Private View

Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Michael Govan, head of LACMA, along with the deputy directors of the California African American Museum, Naima Keith, and the Getty Research Institute, Andrew Perchuk, and The Underground Museum's director, Megan Steinman, will speak on broadening the ethnic diversity of collections and exhibitions (moderated by In Other Words' Charlotte Burns) at the Sherry Lansing Theater at noon.

L.A. based Iranian-American artist painter and filmmaker Tala Madani — known for her unflattering, violent and hilarious depictions of men — will screen seven animations at Paramount Theatre, noon to 3:00 p.m.

Rafa Esparza, best known for his recent work with ICA LA and his participation in the 2016 edition of "Made in L.A." at the Hammer Museum, with Ron Athey, a body artist known for his extreme performances

Architect Frank Gehry with the Swiss collector Maja Hoffman of LUMA Foundation and the influential curator Hans Ulrich Obrist of London's Serpentine Galleries — part of Frieze L.A.'s Conversations on Patronage — at the Sherry Lansing Theatre, 5 p.m.

Director Werner Herzog will join New York artist-filmmakers Tom Sachs and Van Neistat in conversation after a screening of Sachs' Paradox Bullets, starring the filmmaker and Ed Ruscha, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

1stdibs Presents Exhibition by Mattia Biagi

BADD House, 114 Horn Ave., West Hollywood, 8-10 p.m.

1stdibs, the global destination for collectors and dealers, hosts a multi-sensory exhibition produced by Italian multimedia artist Mattia Biagi titled “Metropolitan Sets." The installation features original art by Biagi curated alongside selections of furniture, lighting and objects from 1stdibs. Smoke, light and sound will be manipulated within the venue for an immersive experience.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Art Los Angeles Contemporary

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

L.A.-based artist Eric Wesley will activate his on-site project at ALAC in a conversation with Contemporary Art Daily founder Forrest Nash, 12:00 p.m.

Taipei-based multimedia practitioner Charwei Tsai and Kit Hammonds, Curator at Museo Jumex, in conversation at 4 p.m.

Felix L.A. Art Fair

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Legendary downtown L.A. music space Zebulon presents Ghanaian musician SK KaKraba, Paz Lenchantin of the Pixies, harpist Shelley Burgon, and singer-songwriter Jessica Tonder at the Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt, 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Frieze Los Angeles

Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Work from filmmaker Cecile B. Evans will screen at Paramount Theatre, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Filmmaker Cauleen Smith in conversation with Sondra Perry, known for her work in video and performance, at the Sherry Lansing Theatre, 5:00 p.m.

Leclaireur LA + Ben Medansky's "Stacks"

Leclaireur, 450 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 4-6 p.m.

Leclaireur hosts an aperitivo for the unveiling of artist and sculptor Ben Medansky’s large-scale and hand-made “Stacks," which will be housed within the courtyard of the L.A. gallery.

BMW i + Frieze Music

NeueHouse, 6121 Sunset Blvd., 9 p.m.

In celebration of a long-term collaboration, BMW + Frieze present Frieze Music, curated by Hamza Walker in collaboration with Blue Note Records. The event features Robert Glasper with Chris Dave, Derrick Hodge, Ambrose Akinmusire and DJ Jahi Sundance.

Rema Hort Mann Foundation Benefit Art Auction

Werkartz, 1667 North Main St., Los Angeles, 6-9 p.m.

Paddle8 partners with Rema Hort Mann Foundation for an auction of nearly 50 artworks. Proceeds from the event — featuring works by Evan Nesbit, Trudy Benson, Kon Trubkovich and more — benefit the Quality of Life Cancer Grant, Emerging Artist Grant, and Artist Community Engagement Grant.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Art Los Angeles Contemporary

Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, 11 a.m.-6.p.m.

L.A.-based artist Ry Rocklen and Frederick Janka, executive director of Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation, in conversation about what is bringing the contemporary art world to Ojai at 2 p.m.

Felix L.A. Art Fair

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Frieze Los Angeles

Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., 12 p.m.-6 p.m.