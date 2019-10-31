Gaming CEO Strauss Zelnick Poses Topless (Again) to Promote a Youth Pill

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of video game giant Take-Two Interactive, isn’t playing around when it comes to his abs. The C-suite veteran, who served as chairman of CBS Corp.'s board of directors for a little more than a year until that company merged with Viacom this fall, showed off his chiseled physique on the pages of his 2018 book, Becoming Ageless: The Four Secrets to Looking and Feeling Younger Than Ever.

Zelnick, 62, is at it again — but this time he’s getting paid for it. At least that’s what Instagram users were led to believe when a Tru Niagen ad popped up recently showing a shirtless Zelnick fronting an ad for the dietary supplement that focuses on healthy cellular metabolism by increasing levels of a molecule known as nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD. “I take Tru Niagen,” Zelnick is quoted as saying on the advert, above a disclaimer that he was appearing as a paid spokesperson.

Rambling Reporter reached out to the company and a rep confirms that he's actually not getting paid — he's just a friend of the brand. Per a rep for Chromadex, the Westwood-based company that owns Tru Niagen, “Mr. Zelnick is a friend of our CEO Rob Fried and has been dubbed 'America’s Fittest CEO.' While he is not a spokesperson for the brand, he does take Tru Niagen and allows his experience and image to be used in our social media campaigns.”

Fried also has Hollywood connections: He’s married to actress Nancy Travis and is himself a prolific Hollywood producer whose credits include the football classic Rudy.

A version of this story first appeared in the Oct. 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.