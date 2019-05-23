George Clooney Is Facing "Real Security Issues" as Attorney Wife Amal Takes ISIS to Court

The actor tells the Awards Chatter podcast that the couple doesn't want their children to be "targets" and that he misses "being able to walk with our kids in Central Park."

Lots of movie stars worry about personal safety, but only one is married to an international human rights lawyer bringing a case against ISIS to the French courts.

"We have real security issues on a daily basis," George Clooney, 58, revealed to THR's Scott Feinberg on his May 13 Awards Chatter podcast. "We don't want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention."

Otherwise, the Catch-22 producer, director and actor says he has "a pretty good life. I have a beautiful wife and two beautiful kids. … [But] there are things you miss. I miss being able to walk with our kids in Central Park."

