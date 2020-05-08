George Clooney, Leslie Odom Jr., Wanda Sykes and Allison Janney Set for MPTF Benefit

The one-night only fundraiser will feature George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, Brad Paisley, among other stars, all teaming up to help raise money for the industry cause.

Stars are coming together for a virtual benefit to support MPTF's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

"'We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF' will broadcast on MPTF’s YouTube page on May 15 (6 p.m. PST) and will be hosted by longtime MPTF supporters Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron. Donations will go to support entertainment industry workers, including those who work behind-the-scenes across film and television.

The benefit will be a variety show of sorts, featuring stories, music, comedy and messages of gratitude. Performers who will take to the microphone (from home) include (in alphabetical order) Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs, Richard Marx, Leslie Odom Jr., Brad Paisley and Rachel Platten. Those slated to appear in other capacities include Pierce Brosnan, George Clooney, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Ellis, Valorie Kondos Field, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Jodie Foster, Daisy Fuentes, Brad Garrett, Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Kris Jenner, Ken Jeong, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jay Roach, Ray Romano, Wanda Sykes, Ming-Na Wen, and others.

"We see a need and we fill it," MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher. "Mary Pickford said this about MPTF in 1921 and it remains true today. MPTF remains fully committed to its mission of helping our entertainment community in their time of need. Today, we are all coming together to support those members of our industry workforce who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related issues."

Tom Bergeron, David Boone, Kelly Brock, Yvette Nicole Brown, Phil Rosenthal, Greg Sills, and David Wild are producing the event with additional support provided by Jason Newman of Creative Technology Group. The event after MPTF's residential facility in Woodland Hills has been hit hard during the pandemic with six residents falling victim to the novel coronavirus.