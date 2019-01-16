GLAAD Partners With Slate PR for 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

The LGBTQ media advocacy organization and publicity and events firm will host two ceremonies this spring, one in Los Angeles and one in New York.

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, is ramping up for the milestone 30th anniversary of its GLAAD Media Awards by partnering with Hollywood powerhouse publicity and events firm Slate PR.

The organization will host two ceremonies this spring, one on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and another on May 4 at the Hilton Midtown in New York. The awards events will recognize and "honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues."

To help boost the respective shows, Slate PR will be charged with all public relations, red carpet and talent wrangling leading up to and during the awards event. Company partner Andy Gelb and his staff, including Shawn Purdy, Lindsey Brown-McLravy, Rachael Trager and Elyse Weissman, will oversee.

Nominees and select honorees have not yet been announced but are expected to be revealed later this month. Over the years, the GLAAD Media Awards stage has hosted the likes of Cher, President Bill Clinton, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Taylor, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Ricky Martin, Tom Ford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Anderson Cooper, Charlize Theron, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson, among others. Most recently, the 2018 events honored Ava DuVernay, Samira Wiley, Gloria Carter, Britney Spears and Jim Parsons. The L.A. event was broadcast on Logo.

Slate PR is a full-scale entertainment public relations firm founded in January 2010 by Robin Baum, Gelb, Simon Halls, Stephen Huvane and Ina Treciokas. Specializing in celebrity, events and brands, the company maintains offices in L.A. and New York.