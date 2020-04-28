'GMA' Correspondent Will Reeve on Getting Caught With No Pants on TV: "I Have Arrived"

"Now, back to work. Wearing pants." The son of Christopher Reeve uses humor to respond to not being fully dressed for his live hit on the ABC morning show.

During a Good Morning America segment titled "Pharmacies of the Future" about how drones could be used to deliver prescriptions, correspondent Will Reeve realized a little too late that the angle of his camera revealed too much skin — on his thighs.

The correspondent, and son of the late legendary actor Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve, didn't fully dress for his work-from-home reporting and viewers on Tuesday morning were quick to point out his lack of wardrobe. As he tossed the segment back to in-studio hosts Michael Strahan and Amy Robach, more of his body came into view, including his bare leg.

A tweet from Room Rater, from the pandemic-popular account that ranks interior design skills thanks to so many people working from home, posted, "Nice room. Nice shorts. 7/10." That's the tweet Will responded to, writing, "I have ARRIVED," adding, "in the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

He elaborated shortly thereafter, explaining that he was hoping to go from work-from-home to workout-from-home.

"Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning," he tweeted. "The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants."

He's not the only one during the crisis. During a segment about cutting her own hair, a California reporter could be seen standing in front of her sink with a clear shot of her naked husband behind her in the shower.